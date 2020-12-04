PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Since Philadelphia implemented new COVID-19 restrictions on Nov. 20, 16 businesses have been ordered to close due to violations, a city spokesperson said. Additionally, the Health Department has investigated 156 reported business violations in the same time period.
An investigation also occurred at Philadelphia’s Christmas Village after a complaint.
The city’s “Safer at Home” restrictions were implemented in hopes of stemming the spread of the coronavirus as new cases continue to topple records in the region and the country.
All indoor gatherings with people from more than one household are now prohibited in Philadelphia through the end of the year. Indoor dining is also banned, along with youth sports, theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, game spaces, museums, libraries, casinos, and gyms.
The restrictions run through at least Jan. 1.
Pennsylvania health officials reported more than 11,700 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. It’s the second consecutive day the commonwealth set a single-day record for coronavirus cases.
This comes as Pennsylvania health officials say hospitals are nearing a breaking point. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the commonwealth could be out of intensive care beds soon.
