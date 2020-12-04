PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are putting the final touches on the game plan for the Packers at Lambeau Field. There’s been a lot of talk about play-calling, so who is getting the nod?

That’s still sort of a mystery. Head coach Doug Pederson is the guy that calls the plays on offense.

And with some of the issues going on, Pederson says he has relinquished that role just a bit.

The Eagles play the Packers this Sunday so they’ll definitely need an offensive jolt to hang in this one. Green Bay leads the league at nearly 32 points per game. The Birds are near the bottom at 21.5.

So, Pederson has spiced things up recently by allowing others on his offensive staff to call some plays.

“Everything is on the table, I have to look at a lot of different things. We’re struggling as an offense and I look at myself first and foremost, and so I’m not going to get into a lot of detail with it, in depth with it. It’s my decision if I decide to do it again this week but I’ve said everything is on the table, myself included,” Pederson said.

Pederson said that Rich Scangarello has been calling plays in the two-minute drill and that quarterbacks coach Press Taylor could continue to be mixed into the play-calling as well.

Meanwhile, Brandon Graham said that Carson Wentz stood up in front of the team and admitted that he’s struggled this year and that Wentz took ownership of the offensive issues.

So it’s a bit of a mess right now. The Eagles need some answers fast heading into Sunday’s game against the Packers, which is right here on CBS3 at 4:25 p.m.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Republicans Ask Supreme Court Again To Block Biden’s Pennsylvania Victory, Claim State’s Vote-By-Mail Law Is Unconstitutional

Father Charged After 2-Year-Old Son Dies From Gunshot Wound To Head At Racquet Club Apartments In Bucks County

Hershey’s Facing Social Media Backlash After Changing Popular Hershey’s Kisses Christmas Bells Ad