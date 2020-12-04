CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least two people were injured, including a firefighter, following a two-alarm fire at a warehouse in the city’s Tioga section, Friday morning. Flames broke out at the Treco Fibematics warehouse on the 3300 block of Stokley Street, just before 6:30 a.m.

A firefighter and an employee of that warehouse were injured, although both were seen walking out of the building.

The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The company makes wipes and other cleaning materials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

