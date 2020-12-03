PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Grubhub says people appear to be craving different foods during the coronavirus pandemic. Orders for certain foods have shot way up since the pandemic began.
Grubhub broke down which foods in Philadelphia have risen the most in popularity.
First on the list was bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches. Grubhub says orders are up almost 700%.
That’s followed by Sicilian cannoli and cheesesteaks. Next on the list is cauliflower tacos.
No. 5 on the list is mushroom cheeseburgers.
They’re all up more than 600%.
