PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia native and singer Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato pies are still flying off shelves and bringing some soul to kitchens across the country this holiday season. The pies have been a staple at Walmart ever since a review of the culinary treats first went viral five years ago.
This year has been no exception, with Walmart revealing that 36,000 Patti’s Pies are sold a day, with one selling every 2 seconds.
The pies come in a variety of sizes and retail from 50 cents, all the way up to almost $6.
