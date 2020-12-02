CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Patti LaBelle, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia native and singer Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato pies are still flying off shelves and bringing some soul to kitchens across the country this holiday season. The pies have been a staple at Walmart ever since a review of the culinary treats first went viral five years ago.

This year has been no exception, with Walmart revealing that 36,000 Patti’s Pies are sold a day, with one selling every 2 seconds.

The pies come in a variety of sizes and retail from 50 cents, all the way up to almost $6.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM 

Philadelphia Police: Suspect Holds North Philly Rite Aid Employee At Gun Point, Takes $500 From Register

Police Searching For Man Who Attempted To Abduct 3 Women In Cherry Hill, Bala Cynwyd

Houston Police Investigating After Alexis Sharkey, Pennsylvania Native And Instagram Influencer, Found Naked, Dead On Side Of Road

Comments