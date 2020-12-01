PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the man wanted in a robbery at a Rite Aid Pharmacy in North Philadelphia. Police say an employee of the Rite Aid was behind the counter when she was approached by the man on Nov. 26, just before 2:30 p.m.
The suspect went behind the counter and pointed a black handgun at the employee demanding that she open the registers. He took approximately $500 then fled the store in an unknown direction.
Police say the suspect is described as a Black man, about 20 years old, 6-foot-tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black The North Face jacket, a blue-hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored sneakers.
If you have any information about this crime or this suspect contact the Philadelphia Police Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Police: 5 Teens Beat Woman Unconscious, Steal Car In North Philadelphia
Wife Finds Man Shot Dead In Wissinoming Garage, Philly Police Say
Customer Shoots, Kills Suspected Robber At Northeast Philadelphia WingStop Restaurant, Police Say
You must log in to post a comment.