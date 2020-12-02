PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials released a special report on Wednesday that raises questions about how the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs managed the COVID-19 outbreak that led to dozens of deaths at veterans’ homes.
There were 42 COVID deaths at Southeastern Veterans Center in Chester County. That’s more than the state’s five other veterans’ homes combined.
“We’ve found good records and compliance and passing grades at most veterans’ home since 2016,” Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said. “However, a state inspection in June noted that failures by Southeastern Veterans Center former administration during the beginning of the pandemic put the majority of residents in immediate serious jeopardy.”
That prompted Gov. Tom Wolf to order an independent investigation of Southeastern’s COVID response.
DePasquale is asking for the results of the investigation to be released to the public.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Stimulus Package Update: Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Coronavirus Relief Plan
New Jersey State Police Recruit Dies, Lost Consciousness In Training
Police: New Castle County Man Shot Ex-Girlfriend, Killed Man During Argument
You must log in to post a comment.