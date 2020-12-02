FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was killed and three other juveniles were injured following a shooting at an apartment complex in Falls Township. Shots were fired at the Commons of Fallsington Apartments on Makefield Road on Tuesday night.
Falls Township Police believe the shooting was a result of a dispute between two groups of people.
The 18-year-old man was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.
Three juveniles were taken to Jefferson Bucks Hospital with gunshot wounds and treated.
No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.
