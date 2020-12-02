PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re thinking of adding a new pet to the family this holiday season, maybe you need a name. A pet-sitting website dug through its records to find the most popular pet names in Philadelphia.
The research was done by Rover.com.
The top five names for male dogs in Philadelphia were Cooper, Max, Charlie, Rocky and Milo.
The top five names for female dogs were Luna, Bella, Lucy, Daisy and Lola.
Philadelphia has a lot of male cats named Oliver. That’s the most popular name Rover.com found, followed by Milo, Leo, Loki and Ollie.
The most popular name for a female cat was Luna, followed by Bella, Cleo, Gracie and Lola.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Stimulus Package Update: Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Coronavirus Relief Plan
New Jersey State Police Recruit Dies, Lost Consciousness In Training
Police: New Castle County Man Shot Ex-Girlfriend, Killed Man During Argument
You must log in to post a comment.