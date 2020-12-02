PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are concerns about animal care after volunteers were banned from Philadelphia’s animal control shelters due to COVID-19. Staff members say they are now stepping up to take care of the roles usually done by volunteers.

Animals continue to come in on a daily basis at ACCT Philly, but due to the pandemic, the majority of volunteers are banned. They reached out to Eyewitness News, concerned the animals here aren’t getting the necessary attention.

Playtime is essential, especially at a shelter.

“Staff are going to be taking them outside twice a day, giving them meaningful outside time, giving them enrichment, giving them toys, things that volunteers sometimes do as well,” said Sarah Barnett, directors of development and communications with ACCT Philly.

Volunteers are usually tasked with spending time outside with animals at ACCT Philly. Now that the majority have been banned, there is concern dogs will feel the effects.

However, Barnett says the animals are being cared for.

“Because we’ve shifted teams’ schedules and we’ve shifted responsibilities around, so there’s some people who are walking dogs who normally wouldn’t be, they’re getting to actually spend time with the animals, which is really nice,” Barnett said.

There are certain dogs where walking just won’t cut it. For those, penpal volunteers who are assigned to certain dogs, continue to come in to give them the additional time.

“We are the only and largest open-intake shelter in the area, so some of the dogs we take in have behavioral issues so can’t be handled just by someone who has no experience. We don’t want to risk their safety or the dog’s safety,” Barnett said.

For those who remain concerned, Barnett says ACCT will continue to make the schedule available for volunteers to see when animals are taken outside.

“We’re all here to help the animals. We understand they’re disappointed, we are too, but it’s also really hard for our staff,” Barnett said.

This year, the shelter’s funding was cut by 21% — nearly $900,000. Even then, they still have to provide certain services. It’s one of the main reasons they made the decision to minimize exposure.

