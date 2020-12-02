PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 58-year-old man was found dead inside a burning row home in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. Authorities said firefighters were called out to a blaze on the 600 block of West Huntington Street just after 6 p.m.
Philadelphia police said crews found the man inside the home shortly after arrival. He was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m.
Firefighters quickly placed the blaze under control around 6:18 p.m., police said.
No one else was injured in the fire, according to police.
Police said investigators are still searching for what caused the fatal fire.
