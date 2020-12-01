Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s another sign of the season, the holiday classic “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” airs Tuesday night on CBS3. The family-friendly film tells the story of a shy reindeer who uses his shiny nose to help Santa save Christmas.
The TV special first debuted in 1964 and has been a holiday staple ever since.
“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” airs Tuesday at 8 p.m.
