Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. Shots were fired on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue, just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say a man in his 20’s was shot in his left arm, lower back, chest and abdomen.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Police: 5 Teens Beat Woman Unconscious, Steal Car In North Philadelphia
Wife Finds Man Shot Dead In Wissinoming Garage, Philly Police Say
Customer Shoots, Kills Suspected Robber At Northeast Philadelphia WingStop Restaurant, Police Say
You must log in to post a comment.