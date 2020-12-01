WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A man rescued at sea on Sunday is in Delaware and talking about his ordeal. A container ship named Angeles rescued 62-year-old Stuart Bee Sunday morning.
Bee was spotted clinging to the bow of his boat, which had capsized in the ocean about 86 miles from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Eyewitness News was there Tuesday when he arrived in Wilmington. He described that moment when he was finally saved.
“The crew, the entire crew had this sense of joy that they had found me. For me though, it went from a major concern to suddenly a feeling of relief,” Bee said.
Bee decided to stay aboard the container ship, which was bound for the Port of Wilmington, rather than have the Coast Guard pick him up.
His niece is reportedly coming to Philadelphia tonight to be with him.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Police: 5 Teens Beat Woman Unconscious, Steal Car In North Philadelphia
Wife Finds Man Shot Dead In Wissinoming Garage, Philly Police Say
Customer Shoots, Kills Suspected Robber At Northeast Philadelphia WingStop Restaurant, Police Say
You must log in to post a comment.