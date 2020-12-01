PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hazmat crews are responding to a crash at a gas station in Camden County Tuesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene of the car accident at a Shell Gas Station on the 1600 block of Evesham Road in Voorhees Township.
Police say the car slammed into at least two of the gas pumps there and damage is visible.
Hazmat crews are dealing with a fuel spill at the scene.
So far, police have not released any details on the condition of the driver.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Police: 5 Teens Beat Woman Unconscious, Steal Car In North Philadelphia
Wife Finds Man Shot Dead In Wissinoming Garage, Philly Police Say
Customer Shoots, Kills Suspected Robber At Northeast Philadelphia WingStop Restaurant, Police Say
You must log in to post a comment.