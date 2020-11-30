PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been a rainy start to the workweek across the Philadelphia region. Counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and South Jersey have been placed under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Monday.

A few storms, mainly along the Jersey Shore, are reporting wind gusts in excess of 50 mph.

⚠️ A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Delaware Valley until 7p this evening. Conditions are favorable for the development of a tornado. If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/VvC65DF9d1 — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) November 30, 2020

The rain has thinned out, but the threat for severe weather is still there.

Lost of reports on strong wind gust along the jersey shore. Scattered outages are not out of the question as winds continue to gust to 50mph in spots. 🌬 We are with you on the news at noon for the update. — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) November 30, 2020

The presence of instability and a significant amount of wind energy will yield the threat for thunderstorms throughout the region, particularly into the mid-afternoon.

Some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds. An isolated tornado is possible, with the highest threat over Delaware.

Downed wires and trees are also likely leading to scattered power outages, especially for South Jersey and Delaware.

Much of the shower activity will come to an end by 7 p.m. Monday, though a spotty shower will remain possible into midnight.

The strongest wind gusts will diminish early in the evening.

On Tuesday, not much moisture will remain on the backside of the system across our area, but energy from the upper-level feature may generate a spotty rain shower in the morning.

For Tuesday afternoon and evening, an isolated snow shower may sneak its way into eastern Pennsylvania from the Great Lakes region on a strong northwesterly wind flow.

The best chance for a snow shower on Tuesday will be in the Poconos where we could see some very minor accumulations into Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold, with wind chills in the 30s all day.

This system is expected to bring significant snowfall over the lower Midwest, including Northwestern Pennsylvania — where up to a foot of snow by fall by Wednesday morning.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM



Pennsylvania State Senator Gets Positive COVID-19 Test At President Donald Trump Meeting: AP Source

Delaware National Guard Corporal, Maryland Man Identified As Two Killed In I-95 Multi-Vehicle Crash

President-Elect Joe Biden Fractures Foot While Playing With His Dog Major, To Wear A Boot