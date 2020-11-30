PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you ready for some football? We hope the Eagles are.

Tonight, they take on the 7-3 Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles have GM’ed, coached and quarterbacked their way into an absolute mess this season.

That’s what’s grabbing the headlines, which is remarkable when you consider the Eagles are starting their 10th different offensive line in 11 games tonight.

Almost as if hearing the pleas from the fans, head coach Doug Pederson has moved Jason Peters to right guard. Jordan Mailata resumes his starting position at left tackle.

And with Lane Johnson gone for the year, Matt Pryor is in at right tackle.

It’s a unit that’s allowed Carson Wentz to be sacked a league-leading 40 times this season. Of course, if you watch this team you know it’s not all their fault.

It’ll also be consecutive start number 100 for Jason Kelce tonight.

Mailata will start his sixth game tonight and says the up and down nature of it all is part of the gig.

Mailata was born in 1997. The Eagles haven’t beaten the Seahawks in Philly since — wait for it — September of 1989!

Watch the video for more.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Customer Shoots, Kills Suspected Robber At Northeast Philadelphia WingStop Restaurant, Police Say

COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy To Limit Outdoor Gatherings To 25 People, Indoor High School, Youth Sports Suspended Until 2021

Former Lehigh University Student Yukai Yang Admits Poisoning Roommate