CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Millville police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Jason Jones was found dead Thursday night from an apparent gunshot wound.
The discovery was made on the 400 block of Oak Street in Millville.
If you know anything about the case, you’re asked to call Millville police at 856-825-7010.
