By CBS3 Staff
HARRISBURG (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials reported 7,360 new COVID-19 cases Friday. That number is in addition to 8,425 cases reported on Thursday, which combines for a two-day total of 15,785.

The statewide total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 343,614.

There are 4,087 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 877 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 also rose to 10,234.

There are 15,869 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,786,075 individuals who have tested negative to date.

On Wednesday, the Wolf administration sent out a message warning Pennsylvanians that rates of the virus are rising and urged people to stay home and to take the necessary precautions.

