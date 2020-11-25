Woman Found Dead Following Rowhome Fire In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead following a fire in Wilmington. Flames broke out at a rowhome at 511 Springer Street, just after 1o a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say they found a woman dead on the second floor.
Authorities also say a maintenance worker tried to rescue the woman before firefighters arrived but had to turn back because of the smoke and flames.
The family identified the victim as Joyce Charles.
The cause of the fire is unclear.
