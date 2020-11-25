PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting in Frankford. The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say a 29-year-old man was shot once in the arm and back.
He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
