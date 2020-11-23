PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As coronavirus cases around the region continue to surge, a number of new restrictions will be going to effect in an attempt to stop the spread.
In Pennsylvania, as of midnight Friday, a new mask mandate and COVID-19 travel restrictions went into effect. Out-of-state travelers are now required to test negative for the coronavirus before arriving in the Commonwealth.
Masks are now required to be worn everywhere outside and inside the commonwealth.
In Philadelphia, as of 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, new limits on gatherings were imposed on the city. This includes closing gatherings like indoor dining, museums, libraries and gyms.
In New Jersey, beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 outdoor gatherings will also be limited to 150 people, down from 500. On Nov. 17 indoor gatherings were limited to 10 people.
For the state of Delaware, a number of new restrictions are set to go into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23.
Some of the restrictions include indoor gatherings in homes must be capped at no more than 10 people. As well as, restaurants ordered to operate at no more than 30%of fire capacity indoors, with allowances for additional outdoor seating.
