PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager and a man have been rushed to the hospital after Philadelphia police say they were shot Monday afternoon in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood. Police say this happened just after 2:30 p.m. along the 600 block of Mayfair Street.
According to officials, a 17-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the calf. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is listed in stable condition.
Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot six times throughout his body.
So far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
