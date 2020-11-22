Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some dogs in our area are getting their Thanksgiving feast early. The dog rescue organization Philly Bully Team held a dog food pantry today.
They hosted it at Tap and Terrier in Philadelphia’s Mount Airy neighborhood. Dog food, toys and treats were on the menu.
The rescue says they received more donations than they need so they decided to share with the community.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Carson Wentz, Eagles Struggle Again In Lifeless Loss To Browns
Philadelphia Police: 12-Year-Old Boy Dead After Gunman Shoots Through Door Of East Frankford Home
Federal Judge Throws Out President Trump’s Bid To Stop Pennsylvania Vote Certification
You must log in to post a comment.