PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy is dead after Philadelphia police say a gunman went to a home in East Frankford and shot through a door. According to police, as the boy was answering a knock on the front door, the gunman shot through the door, hitting the boy once in the head.
The boy was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m.
This happened on the 5000 block of Ditman Street.
The boy was home with his grandmother and 10-year-old sister at the time of the shooting. Police doubt the boy was the intended target.
“What we know at this time is that there was a knock at the door. No descriptions of any persons at the door, one shot was fired. We do have on the porch of the location one 9mm shell casing and that’s all we know at this particular point in time,” Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said.
Police are asking for the public’s help to find who shot the boy. If you know anything you’re asked to give crime stoppers a call.
