By CBS3 Staff
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian in New Castle County. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at Naamans and Marsh Roads in Claymont.

There is no information yet on the driver or the pedestrian who was killed.

Delaware State Police closed Naamans Road for a time, but have since reopened it to traffic.

