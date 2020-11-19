PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the young man shot and killed in Center City as the search for his killer continues. Police say 21-year-old Khaleaf Sistrunk was gunned down around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 15th and Market Streets, near the Clothespin sculpture.
Police say Sistrunk was sitting on a dirt bike when a small white car pulled up.
The shooter chased Sistrunk before firing nearly a dozen shots, killing him.
Police describe the gunman as approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, wearing a hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers.
The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Pennsylvania Strengthening Mask Mandate, Requiring COVID-19 Testing For Travelers Amid Coronavirus Surge
Robot Teacher A Big Hit For Temple University Students During COVID-19 Era
Main Line Bookkeeper Accused Of Stealing Nearly $400,000 From Ardmore-Based Business To Fund Lavish Lifestyle
You must log in to post a comment.