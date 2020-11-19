CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Khaleaf Sistrunk, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the young man shot and killed in Center City as the search for his killer continues. Police say 21-year-old Khaleaf Sistrunk was gunned down around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 15th and Market Streets, near the Clothespin sculpture.

Police say Sistrunk was sitting on a dirt bike when a small white car pulled up.

The shooter chased Sistrunk before firing nearly a dozen shots, killing him.

Credit: CBS3

Police describe the gunman as approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, wearing a hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM 

Pennsylvania Strengthening Mask Mandate, Requiring COVID-19 Testing For Travelers Amid Coronavirus Surge

Robot Teacher A Big Hit For Temple University Students During COVID-19 Era 

Main Line Bookkeeper Accused Of Stealing Nearly $400,000 From Ardmore-Based Business To Fund Lavish Lifestyle

Comments