TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Today is the fourth time in five days that New Jersey has reported more than 4,000 new positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at a six-month high. Right now, nearly 2,500 people are being treated for the coronavirus in New Jersey hospitals.
“There is no way to sugarcoat any of these numbers, they are not good and they are trending worse,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during a Wednesday press conference. “The only way we can reverse these numbers is to wear masks, to social distance, to wash our hands frequently with soap and water, and to not attend any private gatherings outside of those with our immediate families within our own homes.”
The governor went on to say that when it comes to schools, the vast majority of cases have been linked to activities outside of school.
He also said protocols in place at schools are catching cases early to limit spread.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Pfizer Says Their COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective, Seeking Clearance Soon
Every Bucks County Police Department Adopting Same Use Of Force Standards
Hallahan Catholic Girls’, Bishop McDevitt High Schools Closing At End Of School Year
You must log in to post a comment.