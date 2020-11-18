LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) – A strike continues Wednesday for nearly 800 nurses at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. They walked off the job Tuesday morning.
The nurses and their union say they have to treat too many patients with not enough staff.
“It is sad that they would rather have me walk over to a hospital that’s 10 minutes down the road where I can get paid more than keeping someone who has been trained for seven years,” nurse Anna Smith said.
Hospital officials say there is no shortage.
For now, they have hired outside nurses to fill in during the strike.
The nurses also say they are underpaid.
“It’s really sad, we are the most underpaid nurses in Bucks County,” nurse Jim Gentile said.
St. Mary Medical Center says it remains committed to negotiating in good faith to reach an agreement on a fair contract.
