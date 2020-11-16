PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People in North Philadelphia will have a new place to outside. Children helped cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Hancock Playground this afternoon.
The park on the 1400 block of Hancock Street just got a $1 million playground renovation.
“With these new improvements, Hancock Playground is now a space where children and families can safely play and recreate,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
Money from the city’s sugary drink tax helped pay for the repairs.
