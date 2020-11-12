PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in South Philadelphia. Officials say on Nov. 7 around 5:10 p.m. the victim, Elisa Osano, had just crossed the 700 block of West Oregon Avenue when she fell into the roadway and was struck by a white Cadillac SUV heading eastbound on Oregon Avenue.
The Cadillac continued eastbound and was last seen on the 400 block of Oregon Avenue.
Police are asking anyone who owns a similar vehicle and was in the area around that time to contact A.I.D. at 215-686-3180.
