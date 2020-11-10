PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District announced Tuesday that they are delaying in-person learning and will remain virtual as the number of coronavirus cases rise in the city and state. Some students were initially supposed to start hybrid learning on Nov. 30.

Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite says they will “continue with 100% digital learning until further notice.”

“This decision to remain 100% virtual is disappointing news for many families and many students. For those families who did want to resume in-person learning, their selection to choose hybrid learning will be honored when it is deemed safe for us to make that transition,” Hite said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Students will begin hybrid learning and face-to-face instruction with teachers at school when health officials in the city and state agree it’s safe to do so.

“Transitioning to hybrid learning and having students engage in face-and-face instruction with teachers is our goal but our top priority is the health and wellbeing of our students and our staff,” Hite said.

The decision to delay in-person learning comes as Philadelphia reported 879 new cases. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says the case counts now are higher than anytime during the pandemic.

“We’re in a dangerous period in the coronavirus pandemic,” Farley said.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers Union applauded the decision to delay in-person learning.

“The decision to remain fully virtual for the foreseeable future will save lives. The science of COVID-19, paired with the massive ventilation and other facilities issues throughout the District, makes it clear: returning to school buildings, in any capacity, is unsafe right now,” union president Jerry Jordan said in a statement.

