CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is giving municipalities and counties the option to regulate the operating hours of non-essential businesses after 8 p.m. Murphy signed the executive order on Thursday, which comes in an effort to give local officials the ability to take action to prevent localized COVID-19 hotspots from spreading.

“Municipal or county actions, such as restrictions on essential businesses, full business closures, or restrictions on gatherings/capacity that differ from statewide rules, are impermissible and will be invalidated,” Murphy said.

Eyewitness News spoke with a non-essential business in Cherry Hill on Thursday night. Though many believe hair salons are essential, the owner says she’s OK with a potential 8 p.m. curfew because it’s much better than shutting down completely.

“I’ve been here 13 years,” Ginger Waters, owner of Queens Salon, said.

Queens Salon has made a home in Cherry Hill and survived the coronavirus quarantine, but it wasn’t easy.

“We can only have one client in per hairstylist. We got rid of our whole waiting area upfront here,” Waters said.

Even though Queens Salon is doing its part to operate safely, COVID-19 cases continue to climb in New Jersey, prompting Murphy to sign the executive order.

Waters says she is OK with the possibility of an 8 p.m. curfew for non-essential businesses if it helps slow down the spread.

“It depends on what type of business you are, it really does. I think for salons, as long as we can stay open. I feel like we’re essential honestly,” Waters said.

The decision is now in the hands of counties and municipalities to determine whether or now it will enforce the non-essential business curfew.

“I think it would be good, 8 o’clock. It’s better than being closed down totally,” Waters said.

The 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants serving customers indoors took effect for the first time Thursday. If you’re dining outdoors, the curfew does not apply.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state. On Thursday, health officials reported 3,517 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 266,986.

The Garden State imposed new restrictions on indoor seating and hours of operation for restaurants, bars, clubs and lounges. They must close between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday.

Interstate indoor sports between grades K through 12 and other youth sports leagues are also prohibited.

