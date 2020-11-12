Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Contract negotiations are continuing between a nurse’s union and two Philadelphia hospitals. The negotiations affect 1,500 nurses at Einstein Medical Center and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.
The nurses are represented by the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals.
Nurses at both hospitals authorized a strike last week and say they’ve been pushed to the brink by unsafe staffing levels.
