By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who burglarized the same doctor’s office twice over a span of two days. On Oct. 22, the suspect forced his way into a doctor’s office at 2222 S. Broad Street.

After rummaging around inside, the suspect left through the front door.

Two days later, police say the suspect again forced his way into the office and left.

If you have any information, contact police.

