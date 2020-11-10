PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) — History was made in Delaware County Tuesday night. Officer Moira Cummings was sworn in as an officer at the Prospect Park Borough Hall.
Officer Cummings is the first female officer since the department’s inception 125 years ago.
“I think just growing up in Ridley Township, there was no female cops at all. I went to school for criminal justice and kinda just went that way. I loved being a cop,” Cummings said.
Officer Cummings says her great-grandfather was the mayor of Prospect Park, which drew her to be an officer there.
