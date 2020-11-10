PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new casino and hotel set to open next year in Philadelphia held a job fair Tuesday. Eyewitness News was at the hospitality job fair for Live! Casino and Hotel.
Live! is looking to fill more than 300 available food and beverage positions.
Hiring preference is being given to residents living in the communities surrounding the stadium district, where Live! is located.
We’re told that some job-seekers that were there today got on-the-spot offers.
