PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Members of the Poor People’s Campaign are calling for a revival of morality in Pennsylvania. They held a rally near the Octavius Catto statue at City Hill.
The group is asking Pennsylvanians to unite to end poverty, the war economy, systemic racism, and environmental devastation.
The group also says they want to see a true democracy for the working class.
