Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a fundraiser for the Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation at the FOP headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.
Proceeds from raffles and tips from guest bartenders are going to the FOP Survivors’ Fund.
For the seventh year, Maureen Faulkner, the widow of slain Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner, organized the fundraiser.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Call For Nation To Heal
United States Hits Highest Daily Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Since Pandemic Began
Mayor Kenney On Biden’s Projected Win: ‘This Is Almost Like A Second Super Bowl To Me’
You must log in to post a comment.