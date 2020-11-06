PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Election officials in Pennsylvania continue counting votes from all over the state as the nation watches and waits to find out who will be elected president. Former Vice President Joe Biden still holds a lead over President Donald Trump in the commonwealth, but it’s still too soon to declare a winner.

As the election drags on, people are trying to pace themselves and brace themselves for potentially a bumpy ride.

“It’s exhausting,” Nikki May said.

Friday afternoon in King of Prussia was beautiful that included late lunches and a chance to re-charge.

“I try to stay away from overindulging,” May said, “but I can’t look away. It’s like a train crash, you can’t look away from.”

But waiting at the other end of our devices is an election 2020 update.

“I’m checking less now than I was in the week leading up to the election and the election itself,” Ray Blohm said, “but I’m keeping daily tabs on it.”

Voters on both sides in Montgomery County are anxious and frustrated but are preaching patience as Pennsylvania finishes its mail-in balloting count and moves closer to declaring the winner of its 20 electoral votes.

Bucks County went blue again in 2020. County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia says she knows why.

“The suburbs, you know, Bucks County has traditionally been red but we switch. Sometimes we’re more red, sometimes more blue, but I do believe it’s the women in the suburbs who made the real difference here,” Ellis-Marseglia said.

Pennsylvania has been won by Democrats in six of the past seven presidential elections.

“The lack of major change. I think we’re all just sitting in the middle waiting for something to be official,” Blohm said. “But we’re also probably looking at a lengthy court battle so we could be talking about this in a month or two from now.”

“We need to stick together and that’s what people need to understand that,” May said. “This democracy was about us being able to voice our opinions to be to put in our own votes, so we need to respect that.”

At this point, all Philadelphia suburban counties have been won by Biden. The same was true for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

