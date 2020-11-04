PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, because there are more than 1.5 million votes left to be counted in the contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. This includes about 350,000 to 400,000 ballots that are being counted in Philadelphia.

LIVE RESULTS: 2020 Election Day

With a record number like that, Philadelphia city commissioners do not expect final results to come in until later this week. The results of 75,000 mail-in ballots have so far been posted to the city’s website, results.philadelphiavotes.com.

Pennsylvania is among a handful of battleground states Trump and Biden are narrowly contesting as they seek the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Trump, who held a 675,000-vote lead early Wednesday, prematurely declared victory in the state.

.@norahodonnell says President Trump is “castrating the facts” after he delivered a White House address with several false claims about the incomplete election results. See the CBS News results here: https://t.co/fxHKy8hSEp pic.twitter.com/V5RE64bYyl — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020

“We’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount. We’re up 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania. These aren’t even close. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s close,'” Trump said during an appearance at the White House.

Yet, the vast majority of the votes left to be counted there were cast by mail, a form of voting that Biden has carried by a large margin. That’s likely because Trump has spent months claiming without proof that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud.

Joe Biden said earlier Wednesday that he believes he is “on track to win this election.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf reinforced that the race is not over in Pennsylvania. He tweeted, “We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania. I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do.”

We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania. I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 4, 2020

Democrats had long considered Pennsylvania a part of their “blue wall” – a trifecta that also includes Wisconsin and Michigan – that for years had served as a bulwark in presidential elections. In 2016, Trump won each by less than a percentage point.

Biden, who was born in Scranton, claims favorite-son status in the state and has long played up the idea that he was Pennsylvania’s “third senator” during his decades representing neighboring Delaware. He’s also campaigned extensively in the state from his home in Delaware.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE ON CBS PHILLY:

President Trump Falsely Declares Victory In Battleground States, Calls On Supreme Court To Stop Counting Mail-In Ballots

Joe Biden Believes He’s ‘On Track To Win This Election’ Over President Trump

New Jersey Residents Vote To Legalize Recreational Marijuana