WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Speaking from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said he believes he is “on track to win this election.” Biden spoke to a crowd in socially distant vehicles as votes continue to be counted in the presidential election.
In his speech, an optimistic Biden said he was “feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan,” before proclaiming “we’re gonna win Pennsylvania.”
Biden also preached patience as votes in those key battleground states could take days to tally.
Biden watched results roll in with his family from his home in Wilmington before speaking to supporters early Wednesday morning.
Campaign officials said Tuesday afternoon that 200 to 300 cars were expected at the Chase Center. Supporters received a text message two hours prior to the former vice president’s speech to notify them to arrive.
CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.
