DOVER, Del. (CBS/AP)– Transgender activist Sarah McBride has made history as the first transgender person to be elected as a state senator in the United States. McBride was elected to Delaware’s General Assembly after defeating Republican candidate Steve Washington.

McBride released a statement Tuesday night following her victory.

“I’m so thankful to the hundreds of volunteers who made calls, sent texts, and talked to voters to bring our neighbors together. I’m humbled by the support of neighbors and ready to work every day to make a difference in the lives of all the residents of the First Senate District.

“I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.

“As Delaware continues to face the covid crisis, it’s time to get to work to invest in the policies that will make a difference for working families.”