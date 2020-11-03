WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The stage is set outside of the Chase Center in Wilmington. That’s where Joe Biden will address the nation after tonight’s vote count.
Biden campaign officials say the Democratic nominee will watch the election results at home with family members in Wilmington.
‘I Feel Good About Pennsylvania’: Joe Biden Makes One Finals Push For Votes In Philadelphia
Sometime after results start rolling in, 200 to 300 cars will arrive at the Chase Center. Supporters will receive a text message two hours prior to the former vice president’s speech and then they will arrive.
It will be a socially distant event.
Polls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware close at 8 p.m. Stay with CBS3, CBSN Philly, CBSPhilly.com and the CBS Philly app for exclusive local reaction and live results.
