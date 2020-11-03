LINWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Congressman Jeff Van Drew is trying to hold onto his seat after changing parties and becoming a Republican. It’s a very close race in New Jersey and voters are continuing to show up before the 8 p.m. deadline.

With hours left at the polls, Van Drew supporters strolled into his campaign office to grab signage.

While volunteers continue to make last-ditch calls, the former Democrat-turned-Republican believes he will continue representing the largest geographic district in the state of New Jersey — the 2nd Congressional District.

“I want us to be the shining city on the hill that lifts everyone up. First, ourselves, to make sure our Americans are taken care of,” Van Drew said.

His opponent, first-time political candidate Amy Kennedy, believes she has what it takes to represent the 2nd Congressional District.

Currently quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure, the South Jersey native, and wife to Patrick Kennedy — a prior member of Congress and son of late Sen. Edward Kennedy — is doing well in the polls and says it’s time for a change.

“There’s been a failure for real representation for a long time. We have the highest unemployment in the area, we’ve got highest level of poverty, we know that people are struggling and yet we haven’t seen anyone fighting to get results,” Amy Kennedy said.

Another hot topic in New Jersey is the marijuana bill. Gov. Phil Murphy is optimistic it will pass so he can address social injustices in the state.

“I got to supporting it, first and foremost, due to social justice. We inherited, when I became governor, the largest white/non-white gap of persons incarcerated in America, and the biggest contributor to that was low-end drug offenses,” Murphy said.

Kennedy says her platform will also continue to help those suffering from mental health and addiction.

Van Drew says there are a number of people with different issues in his district that he will continue working to help.