PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teens were shot multiple times during a double shooting in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The shooting happened at Matthews Street and Woodlawn Avenue, around 8:15 p.m, police say.
A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times and was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.
A 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the thigh and also transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.
No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
