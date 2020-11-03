PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group called Freedom Squad 2020 arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday from New York City. The group, which is made up of 100 Black men, say they came to Philadelphia to help protect the integrity of the vote.
They are outside polling places to, in their words, be a stabilizing presence and instill voter confidence.
They say they’re nonpartisan and are concerned about social and economic justice.
