CAMDEN COUNTY N.J. (CBS) — The lines aren’t very long at all inside of the Gloucester Municipal Building, where some people are choosing to vote in-person or drop their ballot off at a dropoff box.
Things look a bit different in this election. There is social distancing between the voting stations and hand sanitizer is also readily available to voters.
Though lines aren’t long now, poll workers are preparing for a possible dinner rush.
People who voted inside tell Eyewitness News they felt safe. We even spoke with a first-time voter who made it a family affair.
“It is a good experience. We were waiting for this day. This is my first time voting, I’m excited,” said Syful Islam.
“I’m a traditional guy so it kind of adds to the excitement. We did have the option to vote by mail but we realize that the lines wouldn’t be very long here in Gloucester Township and it was going to be fairly safe so we just decided to go as a family together,” said Gloucester Township Board of Education candidate Jose Fontanez.
