PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a quiet and cool Saturday filled with bright sunshine, the Philadelphia region is going to be getting a dose of rain on Sunday. Most of the morning hours should remain dry, but rain will begin to move in from the south around lunchtime.

Showers will be widespread and relatively steady throughout most of the afternoon.

The initial round of rain should wrap up between 4 and 5 p.m. However, a cold front approaching from the west will start to slide in during that time.

There is still a chill in the air this morning but not nearly as cold as Saturday. We are waking up to temperatures as much as 15° warmer or more than we were yesterday at this time @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/KuCGzZ1Zcj — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) November 1, 2020

This will bring a renewed shot at some showers heading into the end of the afternoon and start of the evening.

This front will be pretty fast-moving and the line of showers will be thin.

Overall, the second round of rain will be short-lived.

Some gusty winds could accompany the showers associated with the cold front.

Wind gusts of 30 mph could be possible but no thunderstorms are expected at this time.

All precipitation should end across the whole region by 9 p.m. at the latest.

Due to the clouds and overall damp conditions, temperatures will be topping out in the upper 50s.

Tonight skies rapidly clear out behind the departing cold front.

Cold air will spill into the region as winds pick up. A few wind-driven snow showers could develop across the Poconos tonight, but limited to no accumulations are likely.

Wind gusts tonight will be around 30 mph as lows in the city dip into the middle 30s.

Monday is going to be another cold and windy day.

Highs on Monday will only top out in the upper 40s for Philadelphia and with wind gusts as high as 40 mph at times, it could feel as cool as the 30s.

A few snow showers could be possible again on Monday morning across the Poconos — but again no accumulations are likely.

The silver lining for the area is on Monday it will be sunny.

For Election Day on Tuesday, make sure you are grabbing the jacket as you head to the polls.

While mostly sunny or sunny again on Tuesday afternoon, temperatures remain below average in the middle 50s with a brisk breeze most of the day.

By Wednesday the pattern will flip just enough that we start to see a nice warming trend for the middle and end of the week.

Temperatures on Wednesday will top out in the low 60s with sunshine and by the coming weekend, we could see highs back near 70 degrees.