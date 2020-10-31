PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has lifted an overnight curfew but remains under the watch of the National Guard. This follows the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

City streets are also back open after closing to prevent looting overnight.

The National Guard is here to assist the police and are stationed outside of the Municipal Services Building.

They’re here amid the civil unrest from the last week and leading up to Tuesday’s election.

We’re told hundreds of National Guardsmen and women are being deployed to the city. Some arrived on Friday with many more are arriving on Saturday.

According to their state office, they are here to “assist local agencies in protecting life, property and the right to peacefully assemble and protest.”

There’s also a planned protest Saturday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

It comes after police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday outside his home at 61st and Locust. His mother called the police Monday afternoon asking for help. She later said her son was in a mental health crisis.

In an altercation with police, in which Wallace Jr. was holding a knife, he was shot and killed. Adam Thiel, the director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management says the National Guard’s deployment could change daily.

“The exact locations are always subject to change. We have high-ranking Pennsylvania National Guard officials here with us in the EOC, linked up, hand-in-hand with the police department to make sure they are entirely focused on safety, law enforcement and the police department’s mission,” Thiel said. “They are working constantly to manage that deployment.”

Again, a protest is planned for noon in West Philadelphia it’s being organized by the group, Philly We Rise.

